Arizona is the near unanimous number 1 in both national polls

Arizona is nearly unanimous number one in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday. The Wildcats received all but three first-place votes in the two combined national polls after Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Arizona received 1,524 points and 60 out of the 61 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Iowa State ascended to second in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Iowa State received 1,448 points and the only other first-place vote in the AP Top 25.

Arizona moved up from second to first in the USA Today Coaches poll following the loss by the previous number one, Michigan. The Wildcats received 773 points and 29 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Iowa State was second in the USA Today Coaches poll with 729 points and

Michigan received 671 points and the other first place vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Connecticut is third in the AP Top 25. Purdue rounds out the top five in the the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

Where are the Arizona opponents in the rankings?

Alabama and Florida are the only other opponents Arizona has played that are ranked. The Crimson Tide fell five spots in the AP Top 25 and six in the USA Today Coaches poll to 18th in both rankings after losing twice last week.

Florida is 19th in the AP Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Several upcoming Arizona opponents are in the polls in addition to Iowa State. Four other Big XII teams are in the AP Top 25 and five are ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Other than Iowa State, Houston is seventh and BYU 11th in both polls. Texas Tech is 15th in the AP Top 25 and 14th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Kansas fell out of the AP Top 25 and is 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll after an 86-74 loss at West Virginia on Saturday.