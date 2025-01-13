Arizona just misses week 11 top 25 college basketball polls

After a 75-66 win at West Virginia and an 88-80 home victory over Central Florida this week, Arizona fell just outside of the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls for week 11. Arizona is 29th in the AP Top 25 and 28th in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats knocked a team out of the top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Arizona knocked Cincinnati out of the top 25 last week after beating the Bearcats on their home court on January 4, The Arizona win at West Virginia last Tuesday knocked the Mountaineers out of the AP Top 25. West Virginia remains 25th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona received 26 points in the AP Top 25. St. John's, Oklahoma and West Virginia are ranked ahead of the Wildcats among others receiving votes in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma and West Virginia gave Arizona its two losses at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in November.

Arizona received 29 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. St. John's and Wisconsin are ranked ahead of Arizona under others receiving votes. Wisconsin beat Arizona in November in Madison. Six 2024-25 Arizona opponents are ranked in the week 11 AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls.

Arizona hosts Baylor in a pivotal Big XII game on Tuesday. Baylor is ranked 25th in the week 11 AP Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today coaches poll. Arizona, Houston and Iowa State are all tied for third at 4-0 in the Big XII. Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia are tied for fourth in the Big XII with 3-1 records.

The Baylor at Arizona game is also big in the NCAA Net Ratings. Arizona is 16th in the Net Ratings and Baylor is 20th entering Tuesday night. Arizona enters the game on Tuesday with a 2-5 record versus quadrant one teams and Baylor is 3-4. The game is quad one for both teams. The winner between Arizona and Baylor will significantly boost their NCAA Tournament resume.