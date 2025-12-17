Arizona keeps rolling with dominant win over Abilene Christian

Brayden Burries led six Arizona players in double figures with 20 points as the Wildcats rolled to a 96-62 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night. Arizona scored the first six points of the game and led 51-31 at halftime. The 34-point margin was the biggest lead for Arizona.

Motiejus Krivas had 15 points, Ivan Karchenkov 11, Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat each scored 10 points for Arizona. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was able to empty the bench. Fourteen players earned minutes for Arizona and and 10 scored against Abilene Christian.

CBO Smith led Abilene Christian with 17 points and Joseph Scott had 15 for the Wildcats. Arizona held Abilene Christian to 35.7 percent from the floor. Arizona continued to dominate inside with a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint and had a 26-12 edge in fast break points.

Arizona made 30 of its 45 shots from the field, six of 14 three-point field goals and 30-38 from the free throw line. Eight Arizona players shot over 50 percent against Abilene Christian. Newton was 7-10 and Scott shot 5-9 for Abilene Christian. The remaining players for Abilene Christian shot 8-37.

Harvard transfer and Tucson, Salpointe Catholic alum Evan Nelson scored his first points for Arizona on a three-point shot in the second half and added one rebound and one assist. Nelson played six minutes against Abilene Christian.

Sidi Gueye scored four points and had two rebounds and three blocks for Arizona off the bench in a season-high nine minutes for Arizona. A 6'11 and 215 pounds, Gueye gives Arizona excellent length off the back end of the bench.

Arizona is off until Saturday when it plays San Diego State in Phoenix at 9:30 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff. Bethune-Cookman is at Arizona on December 22 and South Dakota State is at McKale on December 29 to conclude non-conference play for the Wildcats in 2025-26.