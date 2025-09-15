Arizona kickoff time and TV announced for game at Iowa State

Arizona will kick off at Iowa State at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN on September 27 as announced on Monday. The game at Iowa State is the third for Arizona on national television with a prime kickoff in 2025. Arizona previously played Hawaii on TNT and Kansas State on Fox in Prime Time games.

Arizona at Iowa State will be the first for the Wildcats during the 2025 season on one of the main ESPN networks. Arizona hosts Weber State in week two on ESPN+. Arizona at Arizona State, which will be televised by Fox, is the only other network designation remaining on the Wildcats' schedule.

The gametime for Arizona at ASU is to be announced. Most games are announced about 12 days before they are played with kickoff times and television networks. Some games are placed on a six-day hold. How Arizona plays the remainder of the season will have a significant impact on when and where games will be televised.

Arizona has four wins, one loss and one tie all-time versus Iowa State. Arizona won its only game in Ames, 21-12 on September 21, 1968. The other five games between Arizona and Iowa State were played in Tucson between 1948 and 1966.

🚨 Game Time Alert!



Cats open conference play on ESPN next Saturday at 4 PM MST pic.twitter.com/y1REH3R4TF — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 15, 2025

Arizona has started a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015. Iowa State has started a season with consecutive wins for the second year in a row. Arizona and Iowa State are both off on Saturday before they play what could be a key game in the Big XII.

Iowa State began the season with a 24-21 win over Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, during week zero. Arizona beat Kansas State 23-17 on Friday night. Kansas State at Arizona was not a conference game, as it was scheduled before the 2024 Big XII expansion.