Arizona knows its 2026 Big XII Tournament schedule, awaits potential opponent

After clinching the outright Big XII title on Monday night with the win over Iowa State, Arizona earned the number one seed in the conference tournament. Arizona will play its first game in the Big XII Tournament in the quarterfinals on March 12 at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time.

The number nine seed will play the 16 seed at 1 PM MST on March 10 in the first round of the Big XII Tournament. Whoever is the eighth seed will play the winner of the 9/16 game on March 11 in the second round at 1 PM MST. Arizona will play the winner of that game in the quarterfinals.

The top four seeds in the Big XII Tournament earn byes to the quarterfinals. Arizona improved to 15-2 in the Big XII and 28-2 with the win over Iowa State. The Cyclones dropped to 11-6 in the Big XII and 24-6 overall with the loss. Kansas is a half game ahead of Iowa State for the final double bye at 21-8 overall and 11-5 in the Big XII.

Kansas State and Utah are currently tied for 15th in the Big XII with a 2-14 record. The Wildcats hold the tiebreaker after beating the Utes in their only game this season. BYU, Cincinnati and West Virginia are tied for eighth through 10th in the Big XII with 8-8 conference records.

BIG 12 STANDINGS

1 Arizona 15-2/27-2

2 Houston 12-4/24-5

Texas Tech 12-4/22-7

4 Kansas 11-5/21-8

5 Iowa State 11-6/24-6

6 UCF 9-7/20-8

TCU 9-7/19-10

8 BYU 8-8/20-9

West Virginia 8-8/17-12

Cincinnati 8-8/16-13

11 Colorado 6-10/16-13

Arizona State 6-10/15-14

13 Oklahoma State… — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 3, 2026

Bunched up middle of the Big XII

BYU, Cincinnati and West Virginia are a game behind Central Florida and TCU, who are tied for sixth in the Big XII with 9-7 records. Finishing sixth through eighth is critical. Whoever finishes ninth and 10th has to play in the first round of the Big XII Tournament. The sixth through eighth-place teams in the Big XII have a first-round bye.

Arizona will almost certainly be a double-digit favorite over whoever they play in the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament. If Arizona advances to the Big XII Tournament semifinals, the atmosphere and competition should be good preparation for the NCAA Tournament.