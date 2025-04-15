Arizona lands high-scoring Cleveland State transfer guard Mickayla Perdue

Arizona received a commitment from Horizon League Player of the Year Mickayla Perdue on Tuesday. Perdue had a career season for Cleveland State in 2024-25, averaging 20.0 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent on three-point attempts and 84.5 percent on free throws.

Perdue is a prolific three-point shooter, making 160 shots from beyond the arc over the last two seasons. Arizona has two incoming transfers committed for 2025-26, with point guard Noelani Cornfield following head coach Becky Burke from Buffalo. Montaya Dew is currently listed as the only returnee from the 2024-25 Arizona roster.

Perdue began her collegiate career at Toledo, playing in nine games as a true freshman in 2020-21 and redshirting as a sophomore in 2021-22. As a redshirt sophomore at Division II Glenville State in 2022-23, Perdue played in the Final Four. Perdue led all of Division II with 110 three-point shots in 2022-23.

After her prolific season with Glenville State, Perdue transferred to Cleveland State. Perdue averaged 17.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.1 SPG on 47.3 percent from the floor, 37.6 percent on threes, and 77.0 percent from the free throw line with an eFG percentage of 56.6 percent in 2023-24.

Cornfield and Perdue provide Burke an experienced and productive backcourt to build the remainder of her roster around for next season. Perdue has one season of eligibility remaining with Arizona. At 5'7, Perdue is undersized for a shooting guard. Perdue will have a big step up in competition from the Horizon League to the Big XII.

With Cornfield at 5'6, she and Perdue give Arizona an undersized backcourt. At 6'2, if Dew is healthy and decides to return to Arizona provides Burke and the Wildcats' roster with needed size. Expect Burke to try and add wings with length to compensate for her projected undersized backcourt.