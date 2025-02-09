Arizona late game starts in Big XII compared to Pac 12 tip-offs

One of the biggest discussions this week on the Zona Zealots' Facebook page was the change from an 8 PM Mountain Time tipoff to 8:30 PM for the game versus Texas Tech at McKale Center on Saturday night. The late starts are particulary difficult for Arizona alums and fans in the Central and Eastern Time Zones.

Texas Tech is the eighth game for Arizona during the 2024-25 season. Three out of the final eight games of the 2024-25 season for Arizona will have a tip-off time of at least 8 PM MT. Two of those games will have a 9 PM tip-off time where the game is being played.

Arizona at Baylor on February 17 will tip-off at 8 PM MT, 9 PM Central in Waco, Texas for fans attending the game. BYU at Arizona on February 22 will tip-off at 8 PM MT. Arizona will host Arizona State in its final home game of the 2024-25 season with a 9 PM MT tip-off.

Arizona had 10 games during the 2023-24 season with a tip-off of 8 PM MT or later. Four Arizona games during the 2024-25 season has 9 PM MT tip-off times and one was at 8:30. Three of the 2023-24 games with a tip-off time of 8 PM or later were at home and one was on a neutral court in Phoenix versus Alabama.

I am fully convinced that these 9:00 pm games are scheduled to test the fandom of Wildcat Nation.. who else is going to be a walking zombie tomorrow? 😬😂😂



Arizona at BYU on ESPN at 9 freaking pm. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/t4UkdO48fZ — Lori Burkhart (@loriburkhart) February 5, 2025

On the other end of the spectrum, the Arizona win at Arizona State last Saturday and the Wildcats NCAA Tournament first-round win over Long Beach State last season started at 11 AM MT. The Arizona NCAA Tournament second-round win over Dayton started at 9:45 MT. The latter two games were played in Salt Lake City.

With Arizona the marquee program in the Big XII specifically and the West overall, expect the late starts to continue. ESPN who is the primary broadcaster for the Big XII likely wants Arizona in the late starts to maximize its viewing potential across the board. This provides ESPN with the potential of a marquee team in three games per night.