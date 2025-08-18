Arizona LB coach Josh Bringuel named to 247Sports 30 best coaches under 30

Arizona linebackers coach Josh Bringuel was named to the 30 best coaches under 30 list by 247Sports on Monday. Bringuel was hired by Arizona during the offseason for his first full-time job as a position coach. Bringuel played collegiately at San Diego State as a defensive lineman and LB.

Bringuel began coaching as a student assistant at San Diego State in 2020 after injuries ended his playing career. Syracuse hired Bringuel as a graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022. Josh Bringuel was a defensive quality control coach in 2023 and an assistant linebackers coach in 2024 at Nebraska.

Arizona hired Bringuel after he had a short stint at Florida State following the 2024 season. Bringuel worked under Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White at Syracuse and Nebraska and with the Seminoles. Becoming a power conference position coach at 27 shows the bright future Bringuel has.

Bringuel was hired shortly before spring practice in March. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez succeeded Bringuel as the LBs coach. Some projections for Bringuel is that he is a future defensive coordinator.

College football's top young coaches and rising stars: This is the 9th iteration of @247Sports' 30Under30 list.



30 new names this year + many other young coaches/staffers to have on the radar for the future. https://t.co/g9aWjw2qle pic.twitter.com/PikWtFO92R — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 18, 2025

Bringuel is part of a revamped Arizona coaching staff for the 2025 season. In addition to Bringuel and Gonzalez being promoted from LB coach and special teams coordinator, Arizona hired Joe Salave'a as the new DL coach from Miami.

Bringuel will coach an Arizona LB unit led by Taye Brown, who was second on Arizona with 69 tackles in 2024 and had 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Bringuel and Gonzalez have a huge task improving the Arizona run defense.

Arizona was 98th nationally in 2024 allowing 174.0 rushing yards per game. A big improvement from the Arizona run defense in 2025 will continue to raise the profile for Bringuel. Syracuse improved significantly defensively when Bringuel was on staff.