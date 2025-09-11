Arizona leading the nation in turnover margin critical to early 2025 success

After finishing 91st nationally with a minus four turnover margin in 2024, Arizona is first in the Football Bowl Subdivision through week two at plus seven. Arizona is the only team nationally to force seven turnovers without committing one themself through week two.

Arizona forced five turnovers in the season opener against Hawaii and two against Weber State in week two. Through week two, Arizona is third nationally with five interceptions and 13th with two fumble recoveries. Five different players have recorded an interception for Arizona in 2025.

Arizona defensive back Jay'Vion Cole is one of only 25 players to return an interception for a touchdown in 2025. The plus-seven turnover margin has helped Arizona rank third nationally with a field position 20.8 yards better than their opponents.

On the first three turnovers against Hawai'i, Arizona started on its own 45 twice and once on the Rainbow Warriors' 10. The final two Hawaii turnovers occurred on the Arizona 28 and 34 to prevent Hawaii scoring opportunities well after the outcome was decided.

After two games, @ArizonaFBall leads all FBS teams with a +7 turnover margin. The Wildcats are tied with Tulane and UNLV (has played 3 games) for most turnovers gained. #BearDown — Blair Willis (@BlairWillisUA) September 7, 2025

Genesis Smith had the first interception for Arizona versus Weber State and returned it to their 12 yardline. Noah Fifita threw a 12-yard TD pass to Tre Spivey two plays after the Smith interception to extend the Arizona lead to 24-0. Cole had his 48-yard interception return for a TD to extend the Arizona lead to 48-0 in the third quarter.

Arizona forcing turnovers and not committing any through the first two 2025 games has been a major part of their early success. Being able to continue a high turnover margin for the rest of the season would significantly positively impact Arizona for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Arizona finishes the 2025 season with 10 consecutive games against Big XII opponents. That begins on Friday night against Kansas State. Kansas State enters the game on Friday with three turnovers committed, four lost and is 86th nationally with a minus one turnover margin.