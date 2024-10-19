Arizona leads with 3-star DL Peter Langi setting commitment date
Arizona is the leader for three-star interior offensive lineman Peter Langi who announced on Friday his commitment date will be November 24. Arizona has a 27.5 percent chance for a commitment from Langi per On3. The 247Sports composite rankings have Langi as the 859th prospect, 58th IOL and 64th recruit in California.
Brandon Huffman of 247Sports that Langi is considering Arizona, Auburn, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Washington before his commitment on November 24. Arizona has already secured a commitment from Langi's brother Michael in the 2026 class.
Per 247Sports and On3, Langi has taken official visits to Arizona, Arizona State and Washington. There are no 247Sports crystal balls logged for Langi. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Arizona State with a 15.6 percent chance for a Langi commitment and Washington at 13.0 percent among the other finalists.
USC was previously listed with an 18.2 percent chance for a commitment from Langi. Langi preps at San Francisco Archbishop Riordan. Langi is listed at 6'5 and 330 pounds by 247Sports. Arizona previously received a commitment from 6'2 and 275-pound IOL Losipini Tupou who is Langi's Archbishop Riordan teammate.
Topou is one of three three-star IOL committed to Arizona in the 2025 class. Arizona also has 2025 commitments from Javian Goo from Kapolei, Hawaii and Sione Tohi from Santa Ana, California, Mater Dei. There are no offensive tackles committed to Arizona in the 2025 class.
Arizona will lose senior starting center Josh Baker and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Rebuilding the offensive line is critical for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and position coach Josh Oglesby in the 2025 offseason.
Arizona could be active in the transfer portal to add experience on the OL. The Arizona OL has been inconsistent this season. Noah Fifita has been under pressure more often in 2024 than he was during the 10-3 2023 Arizona season. This is a critical first full recruiting class for Brennan and his staff.