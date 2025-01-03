Arizona legacy guard Alijah Arenas is reclassifying to 2025 per report

Alijah Arenas, the son of Arizona legend Gilbert Arenas is re-classifying to the 2025 class from 2026 as reported by Brandon Jennings of 247Sports in an interview published on Thursday. Arenas is the fourth-ranked prospect, second-shooting guard and third-player in California in the 2026 class.

The 6'6 Alijah is two inches taller than his famous father. Arenas told Jennings he and his family made the decision to reclassify at the beginning of his junior season to get him to the NBA early. Arizona, Kentucky, and USC are the three schools that are doing the best job of making him feel like family per Arenas.

No 247Sports crystal balls are logged for Arenas. Arizona and UCLA are the prohibitive favorites to receive a commitment from Arenas per On3. UCLA has a 34.4 percent chance for an Arenas commitment and Arizona is at 30.1 percent per On3. UCLA being the leader clearly contradicts what Arenas told Jennings.

Arenas has averaged 31.7 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in his high school career. Arenas shoots 49.28 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent on three-point attempts and 71.7 percent from the free throw line throughout his career at Chatsworth, California, high school.

Five-star guard Alijah Arenas discussed his decision to reclassify and highlights a few schools pushing hard for his commitment while @ClassicAtDamien.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/wRNZGkmyC8 pic.twitter.com/GIkkZGnE83 — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) January 2, 2025

Arizona has received commitments from five-star forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star guard Bryce James, the son of LeBron James. Five-star forward Koa Peat and five-star guard Brayden Burries are trending to Arizona per their On3 profile pages.

If Arizona can sign two out of the three of Arenas, Burries and Peat with Aristode and James, at minimum, Arizona would have a top 10 2025 class. Arizona loses guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend as scholarship players off the 2024-25 teams. Other players could potentially enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.