Arizona legend Cate Reese and HC Becky Burke show mutual respect on social media

Arizona basketball legend Cate Reese thanked new Wildcats head coach Becky Burke and her coaching staff for taking the time to meet with her recently in a social media post on Monday. Reese stated she loved her return to Tucson and she was able to meet "some pretty cool people."

Reese played for Arizona from 2018 through 2023 and was a McDonald's All-American. With an extra season because of Covid, Reese finished second in program history, one game behind former teammate Sam Thomas, with 153 games played and started, third in minutes and field goals, fifth in points and second in rebounds.

After her collegiate career ended, Reese has played professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers in Australia in 2022, averaging 22.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 11 games. Reese led the Belgian league in scoring, averaging 23.7 PPG and was second, posting 13.9 RPG for the Kangoeroes Mechelen.

Reese returning for Arizona can provide a nearly entirely new roster of players an insight into the Wildcats' basketball program and playing in Tucson as they enter their inaugural season under Burke. Arizona has eight incoming transfers out of 13 players officially listed on the 2025-26 roster.

Burke comes to Arizona with a 174–92 career record. Arizona hiring Burke is a return for her to the Grand Canyon State after beginning her career at Emory-Riddle Prescott. After two seasons at NCAA Division II Charleston, Burke earned her first Division I head coaching job at USC-Upstate before the last three years as the head coach at Buffalo.

Burke has a 91-60 record in five seasons as a Division I head coach. Buffalo won the 2025 Women's National Invitational Tournament. Burke's teams have improved in each season at Embry-Riddle Prescott, USC-Upstate and Buffalo. Burke led Charleston to the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament and Buffalo to the last two WNITs.