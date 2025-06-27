Arizona legend Sean Elliott welcomes Carter Bryant to San Antonio

Arizona legend Sean Elliott welcomed Carter Bryant to the San Antonio Spurs after they selected him 14th overall in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. In a post to social media, Elliott said, "Wildcat to Spur—love to see it. Welcome to SA. The post by Elliott was his first in nearly two months.

Elliott played 11 of his 12 seasons with San Antonio. Both of Elliott's NBA All-Star seasons in 1993 and 1996 came with San Antonio. Elliott was also named 1990 NBA second-team All-Rookie and won the 1999 NBA Championship with San Antonio.

San Antonio selected Elliott with the third pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. Pervis Ellison of Louisville was the first pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and Danny Ferry of Duke was selected second by Los Angeles Clippers.

Bryant was the 27th first-round NBA Draft pick in Arizona history. Arizona is eighth all-time in first-round NBA draftees. Kentucky is the all-time leader with 60 first-round picks in the NBA Draft. Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry were the last Arizona first-round picks in 2022.

Elliott could be a mentor for Bryant as the Spurs television analyst since the 2004-05 season. Prior to being the TV analyst for San Antonio, Elliott worked nationally for the NBA on NBC and ABC and ESPN. Bryant and Elliott have different experiences entering the NBA.

Bryant spent one season at Arizona as the eighth man in the Wildcats rotation. Elliott was a multi-time All-American and the National Player of the Year as a senior in 1989. With Elliott as the star, Arizona advanced to its first Final Four in 1988.

Bryant has been praised as one of the best three-and-D prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. Being drafted by San Antonio will allow Bryant time to develop with a young Spurs corps. Expect San Antonio to bring Bryant along slowly and his minutes to increase slowly in the Spurs rotation throughout his rookie season.