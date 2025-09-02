Arizona legend Tedy Bruschi discusses what he learned from Bill Belichick

Arizona legend Tedy Bruschi told the ACC Network Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach he has ever played for and discussed what he learned from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer during an appearance on ESPN College Football Countdown.

Bruschi played nine seasons under Belichick with the New England Patriots from 2000 through 2008. New England selected Bruschi in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft with the 86th overall pick in the third round. Bruschi played under Bill Parcells and Pete Carroll with New England before Belichick.

Before playing in the NFL, Bruschi was a three-time All-American at Arizona and won multiple awards. Bruschi still holds the Arizona career record with 55 sacks and has the top two seasons in sacks for the Wildcats with 19.0 in 1993 and 14.5 in 1995.

Bruschi won three Super Bowl titles under Belichick with New England. Appearing on the ACC Network, Brusch said being at Kenan Memorial Stadium to witness Belichick making his debut with North Carolina was surreal; it took him a while to process it and how lucky the Tar Heels are to have him.

Tedy Bruschi says Bill Belichick is the greatest coach he's ever played for and he's excited to see his impact on @UNCFootball 🐏📈 pic.twitter.com/SAXyPBZTHc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 1, 2025

College Football Countdown/Gameday Analyst Pat McAfee brought up the three pillars Bruschi learned from Belichick by mentioning the first two work hard, do your job and Bruschi finished it by saying, "and never look to have fun."

Bruschi continued by saying, "Are you serious, he's talking about having fun. That's the sign of a transition with Bill Belichick and these kids." Bruschi learned about transition playing under three legendary coaches who combined for 14 Super Bowl Appearances and 11 Championships.

Bruschi was a senior advisor to former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch from 2021 through 2023. Arizona retired Bruschi's number 68 in 2013 and he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in the same year. NFL.Com named Bruschi the second-best NFL player ever from Arizona.