Arizona likely a longshot as finalist for 2026 PF Latrell Allmond

Arizona made the top nine for 2026 four-star power forward Latrell Allmond on Friday. Arizona is a longshot to receive a commitment from Allmond per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Virginia are the other finalists for Allmond.

Allmond is the 31st prospect, fourth PF and second player in Virginia out of Richmond, Petersburg. Indiana is the prohibitive favorite for Allmond with a 37.0 percent chance for a commitment in the On3 RPM. Georgetown, North Carolina State and Rutgers, who are not finalists, are ranked second through fourth for an Allmond commitment by On3.

Allmond told Joe Tipton of On3 that he has received a scholarship offer from each of his nine finalists. Tipton stated among his finalists, Allmond took an official visit to Indiana and he is scheduled to visit Kansas on August 28.

Allmond took unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Virginia, per Tipton. Allmond holds offers from 23 schools per his 247Sports profile page. All but three of the schools that have offered Allmond are power conference programs.

In three high school seasons, Allmond has averaged 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks. Allmond averaged a career-high 21.8 PPG as a junior in 2024-25, but his rebounds went down. Allmond added three-point shots into his game last season, making 42 out of 96 from beyond the arc.

Allmond discussed the involvement Indiana, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Virginia have in his recruitment with Tipton. As expected with Indiana in the lead for Allmond, he gave the longest synopsis on the Hoosiers.

At 6'8 and 225 pounds with an emerging offensive game that includes an improving three-point shot, Jamie Shaw of Rivals said Allmond "continues to be one of the biggest risers in this cycle." With Tobe Awaka entering his senior season and Koa Peat likely one and done, adding frontcourt prospects is critical for Arizona in the 2026 class.