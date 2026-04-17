Arizona linebackers coach Josh Bringuel excited to build off 2025 momentum

Speaking to McKenzie Hamilton of Arizona Athletics, Wildcats linebackers coach Josh Bringuel said he is excited for their opportunity to build off of the momentum from last year. Bringuel stated Arizona has a great opportunity and that it's exciting for them to attack it.

Arizona had nine wins and four losses in 2025 after four victories and nine defeats during the 2024 season. The elevation of Danny Gonzales from LBs coach and special teams coordinator to defensive coordinator immediately paid dividends for Arizona in 2025.

Arizona was 21st nationally in 2025, allowing 19.3 points per game and seventh in pass defense, permitting 165.3 yards per game. Improving a run defense that was 58th nationally in 2025, allowing 143.23 YPG in 2025, is a major priority for Arizona in 2026, per Gonzalez.

Linebacker Taye Brown led Arizona returnees with 93 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2025 and also recorded 1.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Brown, returnee Chase Kennedy and transfer Everett Roussaw Jr. are the projected Arizona starting LBs.

"The opportunity that we have to build off of the momentum that we had last year, it's a great opportunity for us and and that's what's exciting for the guys to attack it." Arizona LB coach Josh Bringuel

Run defense faded late in the season

The Arizona run defense was stout early during the 2025 season, allowing 97.6 yards per game, 3.0 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns through the first five games. In the final eight games in 2025, Arizona allowed 175.1 RuYPG, 4.4 YPC and 12 TDs.

In consecutive losses to BYU and at Houston in October, Arizona allowed 490 rushing yards on 96 carries with four TDs. Despite the porous run defense in those losses, BYU beat Arizona in double overtime and Houston needed a game-winning walk-off field goal at the end of regulation.

Mann had an outstanding redshirt freshman season with 24 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, an interception he returned for a TD against Baylor and one pass defended. Roussaw Jr. had 189 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in three collegiate seasons.

The return of Brown and Mann provides Bringuel and the Arizona LB corps with stability. Arizona gains an experienced LB with the addition of Roussaw Jr. Gonzales stated he believes the defense can be improved in 2026. Arizona can definitely improve against the run in 2026 and the LB corps should be improved.