Arizona loses 1st postseason transfer with OL Michael Wooten entering portal

Arizona Redshirt Junior offensive lineman Michael Wooten is leaving the Wildcats, per multiple reports. Wooten played nine games in his first season with Arizona in 2024 before playing in all 12 in 2025. Before transferring to Arizona, Wooten spent his redshirt freshman season at Oregon in 2023.

Wooten started the first two games at left guard for Arizona in 2025 before Chubba Ma'ae replaced him and started the final nine. Wooten was the 600th prospect, 49th offensive tackle and 47th player in California out of Chatsworth, Sierra Canyon in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Wooten will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new destination. At 6'5, 323 pounds, Wooten has the size to be a road grater. Wooten often struggled in pass protection. In a 34-7 loss to Colorado in 2024, Wooten infamously had a 0.0 Pro Football Focus Pass Blocking Grade.

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reported on Tuesday afternoon that it is unknown if Wooten is participating in the Holiday Bowl when Arizona plays SMU on January 2. The Transfer Portal also opens on January 2.

In addition to Oregon, Wooten received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Colorado, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Virginia. Arizona State, Colorado and Utah could be the schools to watch, with them being somewhat familiar with Wooten when he was at Oregon.

Arizona played Arizona State and Colorado during the 2025 season, but did not play Utah. Colorado finished last in the Big XII in tackles for loss and sacks allowed and in yards per carry. The Buffaloes could need offensive line help the most among the programs that offered Wooten scholarships out of high school.

Colorado signed the 76th-ranked 2026 class. The Buffaloes have been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal under Deion Sanders. An experienced lineman like Wooten to add depth might be attractive to Sanders and the Colorado staff.