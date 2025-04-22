Arizona loses 2 experienced defensive players and 1 newcomer to transfer portal

Defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson linebacker Sterling Lane and defensive back Elijah Brown are entering the transfer portal. Johnson and Lane are redshirt juniors and Brown is a sophomore. Johnson and Lane both spent three seasons in the Arizona program.

After redshirting as a freshman during the 2022 season, Johnson played in two games without recording a stat in 2023. Johnson played in 10 games in 2024 with nine tackles, 2.5 assists and 2.0 sacks. Arizona beat out Colorado, Idaho, and Utah State to sign Johnson in the 2022 class.

Lane played in four games in 2022 and three in 2023, when he took a redshirt season. Lane was a key part of the Arizona rotation in 2024, with 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 fumble recovery, playing in all 12 games. One of four four-star signees in the 2022 Arizona class, Lane was the second-highest defensive player in that group.

Brown transferred to Arizona in January after one season at El Camino College in Torrance, California. During his one season at El Camino College, Brown had 38 tackles, 1.0 forced fumble, 1.0 fumble recovery and five interceptions. Brown is not listed on the Arizona three-deep depth chart.

Johnson was projected as the third-team left defensive end by Our Lads. The official Arizona game notes listed Johnson as a starter on the defensive line in the final game of the 2024 season versus Arizona State. Transferring from Arizona will provide Johnson an opportunity for more snaps elsewhere.

Lane last recorded a stat with two tackles and a fumble recovery he returned 70 yards for a touchdown versus TCU. Lane was a defensive lineman and tight end at legendary Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA.

Brown was a three-star prospect and the 101st junior college transfer, 12th CB and 14th player in California in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports rankings. Arizona received its first spring transfer portal commitment from Albany DL Chance Roberts. Expect more transfer commitments to come this spring.