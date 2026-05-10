Arizona loses 2nd consecutive game to Houston dropping series

Arizona lost a close game to last-place Houston for the second consecutive night. The Wildcats led 4-1 after six but were unable to maintain the lead and lost 7-5 in 13 innings. Arizona's hopes of making the Big XII Tournament in Surprise are fading.

Houston scored first on a solo home run by Riley Jackson. Arizona tied the game on a Cash Brennan single that scored Maddox Mihalakis. Mathis Meurant followed with a safety squeeze to score Cale Danzeisen to put Arizona ahead 2-1. Carson McEntire hit a two-run HR later in the fifth, and Arizona led 4-1.

The lead held until Cade Climie hit a three-run HR in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at four. Houston had first and second with one out after the Climie HR, but a failed suicide squeeze and a strikeout ended the inning.

With Smith Bailey out for the remainder of the season, Luc Fladda was moved up a day in the rotation. Fladd had one of his best starts of the season, pitching six innings, allowing one run, one earned on 10 hits and a walk without any strikeouts. Patrick Morris allowed the game-tying HR to Climie.

Final (13 Inn.): Houston 7, Arizona 5 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 10, 2026

Houston had far more chances throughout the game than Arizona. The Cougars finished with 23 hits and left 20 men on base. Arizona had 12 hits and left 11 runners on base. Houston left two base runners on four times and the bases loaded in the eighth inning with the game tied at four. Arizona left two runners on base X times in the game.

Houston went ahead on a double by Climie that scored Tre Broussard. Broussard had a one-out single and stole second to get in scoring position. Arizona rallied in the bottom of the 12th with a Mihalakis triple that scored Beau Sylvester to tie the game.

Houston regained the lead on a single by Jackson LaLima to drive in Blake Fields from second base. Fields had a one-out single and advanced to second when Carson Sabathia was hit by a pitch. The Cougars added a second run in the 13th on a sacrifice fly by Broussard to drive in Sabathia.

Arizona will try to prevent being swept by last-place Houston on Sunday. Arizona and Houston will have the first pitch on Sunday at 11 AM Mountain Standard Time. Texas Tech leads Arizona by one game in the loss column for the final berth in the Big XII Tournament that begins on May 19 in Surprise.

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