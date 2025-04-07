Arizona loses big early lead falling in final game at Arizona State

Arizona opened the scoring when a Maddox Mihalakis single scored Adonys Guzman, who doubled earlier in the inning. After a Tommy Splaine double moved Mihalakis to third, Andrew Cain homered to right field on the next pitch to extend the Arizona lead to 4-0.

Arizona State cut the Arizona lead in half in the fifth inning when Matt King hit a no-doubt HR deep over the left field to make the score 4-2. The Sun Devils took command in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, King was hit by a pitch to further cut the Arizona State deficit to 4-3.

The next hitter, Isaiah Jackson, had a two-run single to put Arizona State in front to stay. Brody Briggs doubled in king to extend the lead to 6-4. Arizona State added three more in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach as the Sun Devils won 8-4 to avoid getting swept this weekend.

Cole Carlon pitched 4.1 innings, retiring all 13 batters he faced with 10 strikeouts. Smith Bailey started for Arizona and pitched five innings, allowing two runs, seven hits, with one walk and three strikeouts while throwing 68 pitches in a no decision. Carlon got the win and Julian Tonghini the loss for Arizona.

FINAL: Arizona 4, ASU 8



Headed home with a series win and a Territorial Cup in tow



Back in action at Hi Corbett on Tuesday at 6 PM MST — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2025

King reached base in all four of his plate appearances with three hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in on Sunday. Briggs also had three hits for Arizona State. Cain and Mihalakis had each had two hits for Arizona. The Wildcats struck out 17 times on Sunday.

Arizona begins a five-game home stand on Tuesday versus New Mexico State, will host Oklahoma State next weekend and finish it by hosting Grand Canyon on April 15. New Mexico State is 17-15 and beat Sam Houston State on Sunday. Oklahoma State is 15-14 after sweeping Kansas State this weekend.