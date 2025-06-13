Arizona loses College World Series opener to Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie and beat Arizona 7-4 in the first game of the 2025 College World Series on Friday afternoon in Omaha. Arizona rallied after falling behind twice and took a brief lead in the sixth inning.

The eighth-inning rally for Coastal Carolina came with two outs. Garrett Hicks, who got out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the seventh with consecutive strikeouts, appeared to be in a groove before allowing a two-out double to ninth-place hitter Wells Sykes.

After an intentional walk to leadoff hitter Caden Bodine, Sebastian Alexander singled, giving Coastal Carolina the lead at 5-4. Blake Barthol followed with a double to score Bodine and Alexander off of Arizona closer Tony Pluta to put Coastal Carolina ahead 7-4 and provide the final scoring margin.

Coastal Carolina scored first with a two-run single by Sykes in the second inning. Arizona answered in the top of the fourth. Mason White hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later, Maddox Mihalakis doubled home Adonys Guzman to tie the game at two.

Coastal Carolina regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single from Blagen Pado to score Barthol. Arizona took its only lead in the top of the sixth without hitting the ball out of the infield. Aaron Walton and Mason White were hit by pitches to begin the inning.

After a Guzman bunt single loaded the bases, Mihalakis was hit by a pitch to tie the game at three. One batter later, Caulfield grounded into a fielder's choice that scored White to give Arizona their first lead at 4-3. Andrew Cain struck out and Tommy Splaine grounded out to end the inning.

Coastal Carolina got a leadoff single from Dean Mihos in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mihos advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a ground out. Bodine drove Mihos home with a groundout out to shortstop, tying the game at four.

Back in action on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/10cqv5qPaj — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 13, 2025

Owen Kramkowski started for Arizona and pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. Casey Hintz, Hicks and Pluta pitched three innings out of the bullpen, combining to allow four earned runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Arizona will play on Sunday at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time against the loser of the game on Friday night between Louisville and eighth national seed Oregon State on ESPN. Coastal Carolina advances to the winners bracket game at 4:00 PM MST on Sunday versus the winner between Louisville and OSU.