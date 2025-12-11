Arizona loses experienced QB depth with Braedyn Locke entering portal

Arizona lost experienced depth at quarterback with backup Braedyn Locke announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal. Locke completed five passes in 15 attempts for 68 yards, no touchdowns and one interception over four games in his one season with Arizona.

The transfer of Locke leaves Arizona without experienced depth behind Noah Fifita if he returns in 2026. Fifita is expected to return to Arizona next season, but has not announced a decision yet. Arizona plays SMU in the Holiday Bowl on January 2.

The Transfer Portal opens on January 2 and closes on January 16. In addition to Fifita, Arizona has Sawyer Anderson, Mason Bray and Luke Haugo on the 2025 roster at quarterback. Four-star 2026 QB Oscar Rios is expected as the heir apparent to Fifita and would likely be the primary backup if the latter doesn't return in 2026.

Locke will be searching for his fourth program. Before Arizona, Locke redshirted in 2022 at Mississippi State and then completed 53.6 percent, 2713 yards, 18 TDs and 11 interceptions in two seasons at Wisconsin. Locke was a fill-in starter for Wisconsin during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A four-star high school prospect in the 2022 class, Locke was the 383rd player nationally, the 22nd QB and 54th recruit in Texas out of Rockwell. Arizona signed Locke as the 1,002nd transfer and 73rd QB in the 2025 portal. Locke was insurance in case Fifita was injured.

Fifita started all 12 games for Arizona during the 2025 regular season, has all but six of the Wildcats' completions and 18 of the pass attempts. Arizona could potentially add an experienced backup QB as insurance if Fifita does not return and as his potential backup if he does.

Bray completed one pass in two attempts for 22 yards as the only other QB to throw a pass for Arizona in 2025. Spring practice will be critical for Arizona in QB development if the Wildcats do not add a signal caller through the portal.