Arizona loses left hander pitcher Aissa Silva to transfer portal

Arizona junior pitcher Aissa Silva announced on Tuesday her intention to enter the transfer portal. Silva fell out of favor on the Arizona staff behind ace Devyn Netz and Miranda Stoddard in 2025 after being the top pitcher for the Wildcats during the 2024 season.

Silva finishes her Arizona career with a 26-10 record, a 3.69 earned run average in 227.2 innings with 217 hits allowed, 77 walks, 159 strikeouts, 22 hit batters, 46 home runs allowed and a .251 batting average against with 985 batters faced.

With Netz and Stoddard completing their eligibility, Silva and freshman Ryan Maddox were the projected starters for Arizona in 2026. Silva had 19 appearances with three starts in 2025 after 46 and 19 in 2024. In 2024, Silva led Arizona with 22 wins and 110 strikeouts and set a program record with three saves.

Silva pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, including a home runs with no walks and one strikeout, as Arizona lost 7-3 to Mississippi in the Tucson Regional Final on Sunday as the Wildcats were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. That will be the last appearance for Silva with Arizona.

Silva was born in Sierra Vista and moved to Tucson, where she lived until her family relocated to the Sacramento area when she was in middle school. and played for Mountain View High School in the Marana School District. Silva was the 2022 NorCal Pitcher of the Year at Elk Grove High School outside of Sacramento.

As a left, there should be plenty of interest in Silva. In addition to Maddox, Brooke Mannon, Sydney Somerndike and Sarah Wright are pitchers on the 2025 Arizona roster who have eligibility remaining. Arizona could pursue pitchers in the transfer portal to add depth and experience to its roster entering the 2026 season.