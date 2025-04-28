Arizona loses projected hosting status in updated NCAA Bracketology

Jonathan Wagner of On3 projects Arizona as a two seed in the Los Angeles Regional to be hosted by UCLA in his updated NCAA Tournament bracketology posted on Monday. Arizona lost two out of three in their weekend series at Texas Tech and fell to fifth place in the Big XII.

Arizona fell to 26th in the most recent NCAA RPI update from 18th entering the weekend. D1Baseball.com has Arizona 24th in their RPI. The Wildcats had a one-day drop of five spots on the D1Baseball RPI and nine over the last seven days. This is a big week for Arizona, with New Mexico State at home on Tuesday and TCU this weekend.

TCU is 16th in the D1Baseball and NCAA RPIs. Winning at least two out of three versus TCU would significantly help Arizona's quest to host an NCAA Regional. Wagner projected Arizona as the 15th overall national seed last week. The top 16 national seeds host a regional.

Per D1Baseball, Arizona has the 161st toughest strength of schedule, is 7-7 versus what would be quadrant one opponents, 4-3 against quad two, 8-3 versus quad three and 10-0 against quad four. Arizona is 19-3 at home, 8-6 on the road and 2-4 in neutral site games.

UCLA is 17th in both RPIs. The Bruins are 46th in strength of schedule and 2-5 versus quad-one opponents. Arizona and UCLA will be among the teams competing to improve their resume and host a regional next month. Wagner projects Texas A&M as the third seed in Los Angeles and Grand Canyon as the fourth seed.

Arizona beat then-number-one Texas A&M 3-2 in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston in February. Arizona and Grand Canyon have each won home games against each other and will play their third and final game of their regular season series on May 6 in Phoenix.