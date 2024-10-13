Arizona losses have disturbing and recurring trends
The Arizona losses this season have all had the trend of too many turnovers and the inability to finish drives off with touchdowns in the opponent's territory. Arizona has also scored on its first offensive drive of the game in each of its losses during the 2024 season.
After mediocre performances in wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona to begin the season, Arizona had a 14 play, 73-yard drive in 7:28 to take a 7-0 lead at Kansas State on the first possession of the game. Arizona finished the remainder of the game versus Kansas State with 251 total yards and did not score in a 31-7 loss.
Noah Fifita threw an interception from the Kansas State 30 yard line in the second quarter and two Arizona drives ended on downs inside the other Wildcats' 40 in the fourth quarter. Kansas State was in a position to score after the Fifita interception but missed a field goal. Kansas State also returned a punt for a TD.
Even in the Utah game which Arizona won 23-10, the Wildcats struggled offensively inside the Utes' 30. Arizona had four trips inside the Utah 30 yardline that produced 13 points. Arizona had two field goals one TD, a missed field goal and Fifita threw an interception in the five trips inside the Utah 30-yard line.
Arizona had eight drives reach at least the Texas Tech 30-yard line. Those drives ended with four field goals, one miss, a touchdown a loss on downs and one interception. Fifita threw two interceptions versus Texas Tech and lost a fumble. The theme continued for Arizona in losses with two many lost scoring opportunities.
The loss on Saturday to BYU was the most glaring. Arizona had a season high four turnovers with Fifita throwing three interceptions. Half of the turnovers came on the first three plays of the second half. On the first play of the second half, Jakob Robinson intercepted a tipped pass from Fifita and gave the ball to BYU at the Wildcats nine yardline.
BYU scored on the first play after the interception to extend their lead to 21-7. On the next drive after a Quali Conley three yard run, Fifita was sacked and fumbled. BYU recovered the fumble at the 15 yardline. Arizona held BYU, but a field goal pushed the led to 24-7 and the Wildcats were never closer than 14 points.
Arizona scored two TDs, had two field goals, a turnover on downs and an interception thrown by Fifita inside the BYU 30. The Wildcats scored a TD on their first drive of the game versus BYU and the interception and turnover on downs came on the second and third Arizona drives of the game.
Arizona had a chance to make it a one-score game after BYU fumbled with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats turned it over on downs from their own 32. On the next drive, Isaiah Glasker returned a Fifita interception 21 yards for a TD to make the final margin 41-19.
The themes have become too common for Arizona in 2024. Arizona entered the weekend 81st nationally with eight turnovers this season. The Wildcats were 80th scoring on 83.33 percent of their red zone trips in 2024. Arizona entered week seven 106th with TDs on 50 percent of its red zone trips. Those numbers have to chance.