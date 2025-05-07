Arizona lost to Grand Canyon on Tuesday dropping season series

Grand Canyon scored two in the seventh inning and one in the eighth to earn a 5-2 win and clinch the season series over Arizona. The game was a pitchers' duel until the seventh inning, after Arizona scored one in the first and Grand Canyon answered with two in the bottom half.

A Mason White sacrifice fly gave Arizona the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Zach Yorke hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put Grand Canyon on top 2-1. The score remained 2-1 through six innings. Adonys Guzman tied the score with a solo HR in the top of the seventh inning.

Grand Canyon regained the lead with an Emilio Barreras sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning and extended the lead to 4-2 when Josh Wakefield stole third and scored on a throwing error. A HR by Yorke in the bottom of the eighth inning closed the scoring.

Arizona used seven pitchers versus Grand Canyon on Tuesday night, with Julian Tonghini falling to 4-2 with the loss in relief. Brendan Summerhill was back in the lineup on Tuesday with no hits in two at-bats and a walk. Guzman was the only Wildcat with multiple hits on Tuesday, finishing with two.

FINAL: Arizona 2, GCU 5



Back in action on Friday night at 6 PM MST for the first of three against Utah — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 7, 2025

Grand Canyon won the season series after an 11-5 win in Phoenix and a 14-4 loss in Tucson last month. Arizona is now 71-32 versus Grand Canyon all-time. The Wildcats finished 9-2 in midweek games this season. An 11-8 win at Rice in February was the only other midweek road game for Arizona besides the two at Grand Canyon.

Arizona hosts Utah this weekend beginning on Friday, then plays at Houston May 15-17 to finish the season. Utah enters the weekend 18-25 overall and 5-19 in last place in the Big XII. With their hopes of hosting an NCAA Tournament regional slipping away, Arizona likely needs a sweep this weekend. Houston is 27-20, 10-13.