Arizona low red zone opportunities indicative of entire season
Arizona is 126th nationally with 19 red zone opportunities and 122nd with 17 scores inside the opponent's 20-yard line. The inability of Arizona to sustain drives and get in the red zone has placed a lot of pressure on them to create big plays offensively. Arizona has not had more than three red zone opportunities in a game in 2024.
Arizona has been one of the most efficient offenses nationally once they get inside the red zone. The Wildcats are 36th nationally with scores on 89.47 percent of their red zone opportunities, 66th with touchdowns on 63.16 percent of those possessions and 39th with field goals 26.32 percent of the time.
Arizona has not been inside the red zone more than twice in a game since the 41-19 loss at BYU on October 12. Central Florida and Colorado held Arizona to one red zone trip in their decisive wins and West Virginia allowed two in a 31-26 win over the Wildcats on October 26.
Arizona has only seven red zone trips in four 2024 road games. Only four teams who have played as many or more road games as Arizona have fewer road zone trips. Arizona has the least amount of red zone trips in road games among Power Four teams. Houston is the only Power Four team with fewer red-zone opportunities than Arizona.
In seven games versus Big XII opponents, Arizona has 14 red zone trips with 13 scores. Arizona has nine TDs and four field goals in the red zone versus Big XII opponents. Noah Fifita has completed 56.0 percent of his passes for 90 yards, six TDs, seven first downs, two completions of 15 or more yards and a 165.44 passer rating in the red zone.
Arizona has 32 carries for 68 yards, six TDs, five first downs and two runs of 10 or more yards in the red zone. If Arizona is going to end its five-game losing streak and finish the season strong, they have to sustain drives better and get into the red zone more often.