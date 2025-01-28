Arizona made history with upset of third-ranked Iowa State

Arizona's thrilling 86-75 win over third-ranked Iowa State on Monday night was the first time the Wildcats beat a top five-team at home while being unranked since 1979. Unranked Arizona upset third-ranked UCLA 70-69 at McKale Center in 1979.

Arizona last beat a top-five ranked team overall with a 78-73 win over number two Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham last season. The last time Arizona beat a top-five team at home was a 58-53 win over UCLA in 2023. Arizona's 76-66 win over number three UCLA in 2022, was their last win at home over a team ranked that high.

The first win Arizona ever had over a top-three opponent was a 62-61 win over Long Island in 1951 in Tucson. Arizona's win over UCLA in 1979 was the first at McKale over a top-five team in the nine years of its existence. The 1979 win over UCLA was also the first time a top-five team played versus Arizona at McKale.

Tommy Lloyd has become adept in leading Arizona to wins over top five teams. Arizona is 6-2 under Lloyd against top-five teams during his four seasons. Versus Purdue in Indianapolis and at UCLA in 2023 were the only losses Arizona has had to top five teams under Lloyd.

Houston could be the next top-five team to visit McKale Center. The Cougars are sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth in the USA Coaches Poll this week. Arizona hosts Houston on February 15 with a noon Mountain time tip-off time.

A rematch at Iowa State on March 1 and at Kansas who is currently 11th in polls loom to close the regular season with Arizona State visiting in between. Arizona rose from 15th to 11th in the NCAA Net Ratings after the win over Iowa State. The Wildcats are now 4-6 versus quadrant one teams.