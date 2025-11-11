Arizona makes a significant jump in updated ESPN Bracketology after win over Florida

After a season-opening win over third-ranked and defending national champion Florida, followed by a victory in its home opener over Utah Tech, Arizona moved up from a four seed to a two seed in ESPN Bracketology.

ESPN resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi projects Arizona as the second seed in the Midwest Region, which will be played in Chicago. Lunardi projects Arizona to play 15th-seeded Eastern Kentucky in the San Diego sub-regional pod in the first round.

The winner between Arizona and Eastern Kentucky would play whoever emerges victorious between seventh-seeded Vanderbilt and 10th-seeded Virginia. Third-seeded Louisville and sixth-seeded Arkansas are the other projected top seeds in that half of the Midwest Regional bracket.

Arizona has never played Eastern Kentucky. Vanderbilt beat Arizona in Nashville in 1956 and in the 2009 Maui Invitational. Virginia holds a 3-2 series edge over Arizona. Arizona won 71-58 in 1994, the only NCAA Tournament meeting between the Cavaliers and the Wildcats.

Purdue is the projected one seed in the Midwest Region by Lunardi. Tennessee is fourth and Texas Tech fifth as the other top seeds in the other half of the Midwest Region. Connecticut is the projected top seed in the West Region, which will be played in San Jose and Houston is the top seed in the South, which will be played in Houston.

Notable other projected seeds among teams Arizona plays in non-conference are UCLA as the fifth seed in the West, seventh-seeded Auburn and third-seeded Alabama in the East and eighth-seeded San Diego State in the Midwest. Arizona also plays at previously mentioned Connecticut.

Arizona has multiple opportunities during its non-conference schedule to build an elite resume. The Wildcats finished the 2024-25 season with the sixth-toughest strength of schedule and 15th most difficult non-conference slate. Expect Arizona to have one of the most difficult schedules when the NCAA Tournament committee meets in March.