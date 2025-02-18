Arizona makes big lineup change against Baylor on Monday night

Arizona center Henri Veessar replaced forward Trey Townsend for the Wildcats game on Monday night at Baylor, earning the first start of his career. Townsend returned to the Arizona lineup in the loss on Saturday to Houston after missing the two previous games in concussion protocol.

Veesaar set multiple career highs including scoring 19 points on 9-11 from the floor and added seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Baylor last month in an 81-70 Arizona win. In 15 games against Big XII opponents this season, Veesaar is averaging 9.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Veesaar is shooting 63.0 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent in games against Big XII opponents. On the season Veesaar is averaging 8.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 1.1 APG. Townsend is averaging 8.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG and shoots 48.5 percent from the floor. Townsend averages 8.1 PPG, 2.46 RPG and shoots 42.6 versus Big XII opponents.

The move to insert Veesaar into the starting lineup was to give Arizona move size with Tobe Awaka. Norchad Omier who is 6'7, was the tallest starter for Baylor on Monday night. At 7'0, Veesaar has a huge advantage against the vast majority of Arizona's opponents.

Veesaar has improved throughout the season. February has been Veesaar's best month averaging 12.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG 1.4 BPG, 1.2 SPG and is shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 77.4 percent on threes. Lloyd has the option of playing a big frontcourt by going with Veesaar and Tobe Awaka and Carter Bryant who are both 6'8.

Lloyd has until Saturday to evaluate starting Veesaar. Arizona hosts BYU on Saturday and Utah on February 26 in its next two games. Arizona won 85-74 at BYU earlier this month. The Wildcats and Utes will play for the only time during the regular season next week.