Arizona makes program history as the unanimous number 1 in both polls

Arizona earned all 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and each of the 31 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday. This is the first time Arizona is the unanimous number one in both polls for the first time in program history, per ESPN.

As the unanimous number one in the AP Top 25, Arizona received 1,525 points. The Wildcats received 775 points as the unanimous number one in the USA Today Coaches poll. Connecticut, which is 18-1, with its only loss to Arizona, is second in the AP 25. Michigan is second in the USA Today Coaches poll at 16-1.

Arizona leads six Big XII teams in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Polls. The Big XII has five of the top 13 teams in both polls. Houston is sixth in both polls, followed by ninth-ranked Iowa State, number 12 Texas Tech and 13th-ranked BYU.

Iowa State fell seven spots in both polls after losses at Kansas and Cincinnati last week. BYU fell two spots after losing at Texas Tech on Saturday. Arizona is at BYU on January 26. Cincinnati is at Arizona on Wednesday and West Virginia plays at McKale Center on Saturday.

Other Arizona opponents in the rankings

Other Arizona 2025-26 opponents in the polls are 16th-ranked Florida and number 17 Alabama. Arizona beat Florida 93-87 in the season opener in Las Vegas and won 96-75 over Alabama in Birmingham in December.

No Big XII teams were among the others receiving votes this week. BYU will begin a brutal stretch for Arizona to conclude the season. Seven out of the last 11 Arizona games during the regular season are against Big XII opponents who are currently ranked. Arizona plays BYU and Kansas twice each in its last 11 games.