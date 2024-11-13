Arizona men and women each add 1 player during Early National Signing Period
The Arizona men's basketball program announced the signing of Dwayne Aristode and the women added Roxy White as forwards in the 2025 class as announced on Wednesday. Aristode is the 14th best player, third small forward and top player in New Hampshire as a five-star prospect per the 247 Sports composite rankings.
Aristode averaged 12.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire as a junior in 2023-24. At 6'8 and 215 pounds Aristode has exceptional size on the wing. Former Arizona players Mark Lyons and Justin Simon are among the Brewster Academy alums.
Adam Finklestein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting gave an overall positive report on Aristode with the main knock on him being his inconsistent "body language and overall motor." There is likely to be a lot of uncertainty on the 2024-25 Arizona frontline. Trey Townsend is the only Arizona big in his last year of eligibility.
True freshman Carter Bryant has been discussed as a potential one-and-done player this season. How well Bryant develops and progresses in 2024-25 will be a big determining factor if he returns for his sophomore season. Playing behind Townsend it seems like it would be best for Bryant to return for a second season.
"Dwayne's an incredibly talented young man...He's somebody we had our eyes on for a long time. We think his best days are ahead of him...I love his personality...he's got a seriousness to him... He wants to be great and he's got great physical tools...like a lot of young players...he's going to have to come in here and...there's going to be a learning curve...We expect him to be a quick study and we're excited to welcome him to the fold... Dwayne is a great piece to start off...our next generation of Arizona Wildcats"- Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd
Playing at Example, White has competed against arguably the two top high school programs nationally, IMG Academy and Montverde Academy, among other prep schools per a release from the Arizona women's basketball program. White does not seem to be ranked among any of
White has been named the Most Valuable Player at multiple showcase tournaments per the Arizona Women's basketball program press release. Arizona has a mostly young roster. Adia Barnes can continue building for the future with the signing of White for the 2025-26 season.
Forward Isis Beh is the only player on the Arizona women's team in the final seasons of eligibility. Ajae Yoakum who was signed as a transfer in the offseason is out for the season with a torn ACL and was entering her final season of eligibility. Expect Yoakum to try and take a medical redshirt.
With Aristode as the sole commit, the 2025 Arizona class is 62nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. Lloyd stated Arizona is not finished adding to the 2025 class and signing players in the fall is not the sole way to recruit anymore. Expect Barnes to add more players to her 2025-26 roster also.