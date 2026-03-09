Arizona mercy rules Fresno State gaining weekend sweep over Bulldogs

Arizona received its third consecutive quality start and the Wildcats had their best offensive performance this season in earning a 14-4 eight-inning mercy rule win over Fresno State on Sunday. The Arizona win gave the Wildcats a three-game sweep over Fresno State this weekend.

Luc Fladda pitched six innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts and helped keep Arizona ahead as the Wildcats scored runs in five of the eight innings they batted. The Arizona top of the order provided most of the production on Sunday.

Nate Novitske, Tony Lira, Andrew Cain and Maddox Mihalakis combined for 11 of the 14 Arizona hits on Sunday. After Fresno State scored a run in the top of the first, Arizona answered with two runs to take the lead. Cain doubled home Lira for Arizona's first run. Mihalakis singled home Cain to give Arizona a 2-1 lead.

After Fresno State tied the game at two in the top of the third inning, Arizona scored five in the bottom of the frame to blow the game open. Mihalakis grounded into a double play to score Novitske. A Jackson Forbes single scored Cain and Caleb Danzeisen.

that's how you close a weekend 🧹 pic.twitter.com/mMwHfY7zH7 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 8, 2026

Carson McEntire tripled, scoring Beau Sylvester and Forbes to close the Arizona scoring in the fifth inning. Fresno State scored again in the fourth to cut its deficit to 6-3. Mihalakis singled to right field for his second hit and third run batted in to score Novitske and give Arizona a 7-3 lead after four innings.

Novitske and Cain hit solo home runs in the sixth to push the Arizona lead to 12-4. A Forbes walk with the bases loaded scored Lira and a McEntire single drove in Danzeisen and Sylvester and gave Arizona the walkoff 14-4 mercy rule win.

Lira led Arizona with four hits and he tied with Cain and Novitske, pacing the Wildcats with three runs scored. McEntire led Arizona with four RBIs in the eight spot in the lineup. Maclain Roberts did not allow any runs in the final two innings to help close out the victory for Arizona.

Arizona is at Arizona State on Tuesday. Utah hosts Arizona for their first 2026 Big XII series from Friday through Monday. Arizona returns home on March 17 versus New Mexico and hosts Texas Tech in a three-game series from March 20 through 22.