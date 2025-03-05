Arizona metric rankings halfway through final week of regular season

Arizona fell in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and KenPom but remained the same in the NCAA Net Ratings following its win over Arizona State on Tuesday night. Arizona finishes the season at Kansas on Saturday with a chance to boost its metrics and add another high profile to its NCAA Tournament resume.

Arizona is 10th in the BPI. That is three spots lower than a week ago and a two-spot drop from Sunday. The BPI has Arizona with the seventh toughest schedule and 7-8 versus their top 50. Arizona is 24th in the BPI strength of record. The three spot fall by in the BPI Arizona in the last week is only matched by St. John's and Texas A&M.

Arizona is 14th in KenPom after being 13th on Monday and 12th entering last weekend. KenPom ranks Arizona as having the 10th toughest strength of schedule which fell from seventh on Sunday. Arizona is 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Arizona moved up from 18th in offensive efficiency and fell from 17th in defensive efficiency following its 113-100 win over Arizona State on Tuesday night. Arizona's opponents are 11th in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Arizona is the highest-ranked team in KenPom with 10 losses.

Arizona had an offensive efficiency of 153.5 against ASU, the 2nd-highest of the KenPom era (1997-present). The highest was 157.1 vs. Morgan State last season. — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 5, 2025

Arizona remains 10th in the NCAA Net Ratings which is where they were rated entering this week. The Net Ratings have Arizona 19th in Wins Above Bubble, 7-9 now versus quad one opponents 5-1 against quad two and has identical 4-0 records versus quad three and quad four teams.

The game at Kansas on Saturday is a critical opportunity to get another quad-one win. The quads will move throughout the season, but this late will see less volatility. Arizona should get another quad-one opportunity versus likely Kansas or potentially Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals depending on the outcome in Lawrence.