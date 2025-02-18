Arizona metric ratings remain high after big road win at Baylor

Arizona remains highly rated by the three major metric sites after their win at Baylor on Monday night. The Wildcats remain in the top 10 in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and the NCAA Net Ratings. Arizona is just outside the top 10 in KenPom.

Arizona moved from fifth to sixth in the BPI rankings from Monday to Tuesday, swapping places with Alabama. Houston, who defeated Arizona on Saturday, is the only Big XII ranked higher than Arizona in the BPI. Houston is currently second nationally in the BPI, with Duke first. Arizona also lost to Duke at home in November.

After the win at Baylor, the BPI projects Arizona to finish with a 21.4-9.6 overall record and 15.4-4.6 in the Big XII. Only Houston at 25.7-5.3 and 17.7-2.3, is expected to finish higher in the Big XII than Arizona by the BPI. Arizona has the fifth toughest schedule nationally this season and the 37th most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

Arizona remained ninth in the updated NetRatings on Tuesday. The win over Baylor improved Arizona to 8-7 versus quadrant one opponents. Arizona has won eight of their last 11 games versus quad one opponents. Arizona is now 6-3 on the road and 6-2 in Big XII games away from home.

Bear Down!!



In the late night window, Arizona picks up their 4th Quad 1A win and 8th Quad 1 win overall with the road win @ Baylor! More importantly, it gives Arizona their third true road win over the at-large field along with previous wins @ WVU and @ BYU.



For Baylor, the… pic.twitter.com/oChKdri75N — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) February 18, 2025

Arizona is 12th in KenPom. KenPom has Arizona 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency and with the sixth most difficult strength of schedule. Arizona's opponents are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Arizona schedule eases a bit in the next two games. Arizona is projected with a 79.3 percent chance to beat BYU on Saturday and 89.8 percent versus Utah on February 26. Arizona plays its penultimate regular season home game on March 1, hosts Arizona State on March 4 and is at Kansas on March 8 to conclude the regular season.