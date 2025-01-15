Arizona moves back into NCAA Bracketology field after UCF win

Arizona moved into the projected NCAA Tournament field as the seventh seed in the West Region in the updated Bracketology posted by Joe Lunardi of ESPN on Tuesday. Tuesday night Arizona will have a chance to continue improving their NCAA Tournament resume when they host Baylor.

Arizona improved to 10-5 when they beat Central Florida 88-80 on Saturday night. Entering play on Tuesday, Arizona, Houston and Iowa State are tied for first place in the Big XII with 4-0 records. Baylor is one game behind at 3-1 tied with Kansas and West Virginia for fourth place in the Big XII.

Lunardy projects Arizona to play Ohio State in Cleveland despite being the higher seed. The winner between Arizona and Ohio State is projected to play whoever emerges victorious between Florida and William and Mary. Iowa State is the projected top seed in the West with Oregon third and Mississippi State fourth behind Florida.

Arizona is currently 2-5 versus the teams Lunardi projects to make the NCAA Tournament. That is the same record Arizona has versus the quadrant one teams in the NCAA Net Ratings. The Big XII will provide Arizona with far more opportunities to earn key quad one wins than they did in the Pac-12.

January 14th - Updated Big 12 Bubble Watch:



Projected KenPom finish and JBR's projected seed range:

1 Iowa State 17-3 (1 seed)

2 Houston 16-4 (2-3 seed)

3 Kansas 14-6 (2-3 seed)

4 Baylor 13-7 (4-5 seed)

5 Arizona 13-7 (5-6 seed)

6 Texas Tech 12-8 (6-7 seed)

7 West Virginia 11-9… pic.twitter.com/CR1w86hLm9 — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) January 14, 2025

Eight of Arizona's 16 remaining games are versus teams that Lunardi has in his projected field. That is a significant increase from where Arizona would have been in the Pac-12. If Arizona comes out with a winning record in those eight games they will significantly improve their seed by Selection Sunday on March 16.

Baylor begins a tough week for Arizona. Arizona plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. Games at Oklahoma State and versus Colorado follow the game at Texas Tech. Arizona can zoom into the top 20 next week with wins over Baylor and Texas Tech and potentially break their way into the top 10 in the Net Ratings.