Arizona moves down in updated bracketology after losing to BYU

Arizona moved down one seed line in the most recent Bracketology updates from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Joe Lunardi of ESPN and the Bracket Matrix which is a consensus from multiple sites that publish NCAA Tournament projections.

After projecting Arizona as a four seed late last week, Palm has Arizona as a five in his most recent update on Monday. Palm projects Arizona to play 12th-seeded Liberty in the East Regional pod in Denver. The winner between Arizona and Liberty would play either fourth-seeded Kentucky or 13th-seed Yale.

Palm projects Duke, Tennessee and Michigan as the top three seeds in the East Regional which will be played in Newark, New Jersey. West Virginia is the only other Big XII team projected in the East Regional by Palm. The Mountaineers are the projected 10th seed by Palm versus Creighton in the Cleveland pod.

Lunardi projects Arizona as the fourth seed in the South Regional playing in the Denver pod versus 13th seed Akron. The winner between Arizona and Akron would play either fifth-seed Oregon or 12th-seed Drake. Lunardi has Auburn as the top seed in the South, followed by Michigan State and Kentucky.

Updated ESPN bracketology:



Kansas is listed as the #6 seed in the Atlanta region. KU would open with #11 Ohio State in Providence. 3/14 is Kentucky & James Madison



1 Auburn

2 Michigan State

3 Kentucky

4 Arizona

5 Oregon

6 Kansas

7 Memphis / 10 Vanderbilt#kubball — Adam Sullivan (@Sully_2029) February 25, 2025

Lunardi projects Kansas as the other Big XII team in the South. Kansas is projected as the sixth seed versus 11th-seeded Ohio State in the Providence Pod. The winner would play third-seed Kentucky or 14th-seeded James Madison in the second round. Kansas is projected as the only team in the South Regional Arizona will play this season.

Arizona fell two spots on the Bracket Matrix seed line. After being projected as the second-highest four seed last week before playing BYU, Arizona is now the lowest four seed in the Bracket Matrix. The Bracket Matrix does not create matchups or an NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Arizona would be projected to play High Point, the top 13th seed in the Bracket Matrix applying the s-curve. Missouri, the top fifth seed in the Bracket Matrix would be projected to play Yale, the lowest 12th seed in the first round. The winners between Arizona and High Point and Missouri and Yale would play in the second round.

Let's take a look at the latest Resume Quality evals at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, which measures how you've performed against your schedule based on Ws and Ls.



Some takeaways:

- Florida and Duke the last 1 seeds, with Houston and Tennessee lurking

- St. John's should be a 2 seed… pic.twitter.com/afrureMPwy — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 24, 2025

The other teams in a projected region with Arizona using the s-curve on the Bracket Matrix would be top-seeded Auburn, second seed Wisconsin, where Arizona lost at in November and Iowa State who lost in Tucson earlier this month as three seed. Arizona is at Iowa State on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Utah on Saturday and Arizona State on March 4 before finishing the season at Kansas on March 8. The Big XII Tournament is March 11-15. Arizona will almost certainly receive a double-bye to the quarterfinals beginning on March 13 as one of the top four teams in the Big XII regular season standings.