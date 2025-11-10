Arizona moves into Associated Press Top 5, sixth in coaches' poll

Arizona is fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 and sixth in the USA Today Coaches Poll in the inaugural rankings of the 2025-26 regular season. The Wildcats moved up eight spots in the AP Top 25 and seven in the USA Today Coaches poll after wins over Florida and Utah Tech.

Defending national champion Florida dropped seven spots to 10th in both polls after its 93-87 season-opening loss to Arizona. Arizona followed up its win over Florida with a 93-87 win over Utah Tech on Friday night.

Arizona received 1,204 points in the AP Top 25 as the highest-ranked team without a first-place vote. Third-ranked Duke is slightly ahead of Arizona with 1,223 points. Michigan is fifth in the AP Top 25 with 1,121 points. Houston passed Purdue for first place in the AP Top 25, despite having 18 first-place votes to 36 for the Boilermakers.

Arizona received 574 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Michigan is slightly ahead of Arizona in the USA Today Coaches poll with 582 points. BYU is ranked seventh nationally with 544 points. Purdue remained first in the USA Today Coaches Poll with

Moving on up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmPq9CHsxy — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) November 10, 2025

Point guard Jaden Bradley and true freshman power forward Koa Peat have started off hot for Arizona. Peat is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 68.0 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from the free throw line through two games.

Bradley is averaging 17.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.5 APG and 2.5 SPG on 65.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free throw line. Reserve forward Tobe Awaka has also been impressive averaging 9.5 PPG and 11.5 RPG on 53.8 percent from the field.

Arizona hosts Northern Arizona at 7 PM Mountain Standard on ESPN+ on Tuesday before playing UCLA at the Intuit Dome on Peacock with an 8 PM tipoff on Friday night on Peacock. UCLA begins a six-game stretch, for Arizona versus four opponents that are currently ranked.