Arizona moves into metric ratings top-10 after beating BYU

After their 12th win in the last 13 games, Arizona is now in the top 10 in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and the NCAA Net Ratings. Arizona sits just outside the top 10 as the 11th-rated team in Ken Pom. The Wildcats are sixth in the BPI and ninth in the Net Ratings.

Arizona moved up one spot in the BPI and two in the Net Ratings following the win at BYU. Saturday is another big opportunity for Arizona to earn a key win in the metrics when they host Texas Tech. Texas Tech is ninth in the BPI, seventh in the Net Ratings and ninth in Ken Pom.

Arizona is 6-6 against quadrant one opponents. Texas Tech is another opportunity for Arizona to improve its quad-one record. Arizona began the season 0-5 versus quad-one opponents during its non-conference schedule. The Wildcats are 10-0 versus quadrants two through four this season.

Arizona has the 10th-best offense and the ninth-best defense per the BPI. The BPI projects Arizona to finish second in the Big XII with a record of 15.7-4.3. Houston is projected to finish 17.1-2.9. Houston is at Arizona on February 15 in what should be the biggest game in the Big XII this season.

Chances of reaching the Final Four according to ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/pkb0tLhtYI — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) February 4, 2025

Arizona and Houston are currently tied for first in the Big XII with 10-1 records. Texas Tech who gave Arizona and Houston their lone conference losses is 9-2 in the Big XII in third place. Arizona has to beat Texas Tech on Saturday and Kansas State on Tuesday to set up the showdown for first place in the Big XII on February 15.

Arizona is 16-6 after the win over BYU 5-2 on the road with losses at Wisconsin and Texas Tech, 1-3 on neutral courts and 17th in wins above bubble. The BPI has Arizona with the ninth toughest schedule nationally and the 16th most difficult remaining schedule.

KenPom ranks Arizona 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. Arizona's strength of schedule is 12th overall, 15th versus opposing offenses and 14th in the defense of opponents. The strength of schedule early in the season allowed Arizona to remain strong in the metric rankings.

With Caleb Love the only returning starter, Arizona needed time to build chemistry and define roles. Anthony Dell'Orso being inserted into the starting lineup preceded Arizona winning 12 of its last 13 games. Carter Bryant, K.J. Lewis and Henri Veesaar have given Arizona one of the best benches nationally and spurred them into the metric top 10.