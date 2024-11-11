Arizona moves up 1 spot in both week two polls
After wins over Canisius and Old Dominion to begin the 2024-25 season, Arizona moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls. The schedule gets much more difficult for Arizona in their next game on Friday night at Wisconsin,
Arizona received 1,004 points in the AP Top 25 moving up to ninth and 516 points in the USA Today Coaches polls ranking eighth. The Wildcats are the fourth highest ranked team from the Big XII in the AP Top 25 and third in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kansas is the top-ranked team in both polls.
Iowa State is sixth and Houston is seventh in the AP Top 25. Iowa State is seventh in the Coaches Poll and Houston is 10th. Arizona began the season ninth and 10th and was the fifth-highest-ranked Big XII team. Baylor and Houston each fell four spots in the AP Top 25 and six in the week two coaches poll.
Houston lost 74-69 to Auburn on Sunday. Baylor lost 101-63 at Gonzaga in its season opener but rebounded with a 72-67 win over number 12 Arkansas in Dallas on Saturday. Auburn moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 and seven in the Coaches Polls and passed several teams including Arizona.
Houston received 1,070 points in the AP Top 25. Iowa State received 576 points in the Coaches Poll. North Carolina is slightly behind Arizona with 992 points as the 10th-ranked team in the AP Top 25. Tennessee received 502 points in the Coaches Poll as the ninth ranked team and one spot behind Arizona.
Arizona plays five (All Big XII) teams in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll during the 2024-25 season. That number could increase with Arizona, Gonzaga and Indiana all playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving Weekend.