Arizona moves up in both polls after big win at Connecticut

Arizona moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches polls released on Monday. Arizona passed Houston to move up to second in the AP Top 25 and is third behind Purdue and the Cougars in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Wildcats received 1439 points and 11 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Purdue is first in both polls and received 1509 points and 46 first-place votes. Houston is third in the AP Top 25 with 1425 points and the other four first-place votes. Arizona is at Houston on February 21.

Arizona received 713 points and five first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Purdue received 764 points and 23 first place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Houston is second in the USA Today Coaches poll with 732 points.

Arizona moved up in both polls after its third win over a ranked opponent in 2025, with a 71-67 win at then number three Connecticut on Wednesday. Arizona previously defeated preseason number three and defending National Champion Florida and number 15 UCLA this season.

Where Arizona 2025-26 opponents rank in week four

Connecticut fell to fifth in the AP Top 25 and seventh in the USA Today Coaches poll after the loss to Arizona. Arizona will play nine teams in the week four AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll this season.

In addition to Houston and Connecticut, 2025-26 Arizona opponents in both polls with the AP Top 25 rankings are Alabama (eighth), BYU (ninth), Florida (10th), Iowa State (15th), UCLA (18th), Texas Tech (20th) and Auburn (21st).

Arizona hosts Denver on Monday night and Norfolk State on Saturday. Auburn is at Arizona on December 6 in the next game for the Wildcats against a ranked team. Arizona plays against Alabama in Birmingham on December 13 in another potential game featuring top 10 teams.