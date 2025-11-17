Arizona moves up in both polls creating top 5 matchup with UConn on Wednesday

Arizona moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday. The Wildcats are fourth in the AP Top 25 and fifth in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Connecticut is third in both polls, creating a matchup of top-five teams on Wednesday in Storrs.

Arizona received 1,314 points and two first-place votes in the week three AP Top 25. Connecticut is slightly ahead of Arizona with 1,389 points and also received two first-place votes. Duke is fifth in the AP Top 25 with 1,277 points and one first-place vote.

Arizona received 625 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Duke is fourth in the USA Today Coaches poll with 677 points. Michigan is sixth in the USA Today Coaches poll with 568 points. Houston is second in both polls and the highest-ranked Big XII team.

UCLA is 19th in the AP Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches poll after their 69-65 loss to Arizona on Friday night. The Bruins fell four spots in the AP Top 25 and four in the USA Today Coaches poll. Florida, who Arizona beat in the season opener, is 10th in the AP Top 25 and ninth in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Alabama and Auburn, who Arizona plays later during their non-conference schedule, are 11th and 22nd in the AP Top 25. In addition to Houston and Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas are ranked Big XII teams in the AP Top 25.

Arizona and UConn bring top 10 early-season wins into their game on Wednesday. Connecticut defeated BYU 86-84 at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday. The winner between Arizona and UConn will receive a huge early-season boost to its NCAA Tournament resume. Arizona has a 41.2 percent chance to beat UConn per ESPN.