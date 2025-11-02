Arizona Moves Up In ESPN Football Power Index After Convincing Win at Colorado

Arizona moved up four spots to 45th in the ESPN Football Power Index after its 52-17 win at Colorado on Saturday. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona with a 94.8 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible. Arizona improved to 5-3 with the win over Colorado. The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish with seven wins and five losses.

Arizona is 48th in the ESPN FPI strength of record, has the 66th toughest strength of schedule, 50th remaining SOS, is 26th in Game Control and 16th in average in-game win probability. Those numbers are all up from where Arizona ranked last week.

Arizona is 29th nationally in overall efficiency, 23rd in offensive efficiency, 29th in defensive efficiency and 127th in special teams efficiency. The efficiency numbers for Arizona also improved across the board after their win at Colorado on Saturday.

Four of the five Football Bowl Subdivision teams Arizona has defeated this season are below them in the FPI. Kansas State, at 38th in the FPI is the only team Arizona has defeated in 2025 rated higher than them. Colorado is 67th, Hawaii 98th and Oklahoma State 120th in the FPI.

Cincinnati (35) and Arizona State (45) are ahead of Arizona and Baylor (48) and Kansas (51) are behind the Wildcats in the ESPN FPI for the final 2025 regular season opponents. Arizona is a significant favorite in the ESPN FPI against Baylor and Kansas and an underdog against

Arizona is ninth among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI. The Wildcats moved up two spots among Big XII teams in the ESPN FPI from last week. Utah moved up to seventh in the ESPN FPI and is the highest-rated Big XII team after its 45-14 win at Cincinnati. Arizona does not play Utah during the 2025 season.