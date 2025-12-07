Arizona moves up in final 2025 College Football Playoff rankings plus national polls

Arizona moved up one spot to 17th in the final College Football Playoff rankings and the Associated Press Top and two spots in the USA Today Coaches polls released on Sunday. The Wildcats are 21st in the AP Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The College Football Playoff ranking for Arizona is its highest since it was 14th in the final 2023 rankings. Arizona has a five-game winning streak entering its bowl game, which has yet to be officially announced. Arizona is expected to play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego with SMU as the likely opponent.

The Wildcats are the fourth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the CFP rankings and both polls. Texas Tech finished fourth in the CFP rankings and both polls. BYU is 12th in the CFP rankings and the AP Top 25 and 14th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Utah is 15th in all three rankings.

Arizona received 322 points in the AP Top 25 and 326 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The AP Top 25 has 66 voters and the USA Today Coaches Poll has 61. USC is one spot ahead of Arizona in the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25. James Madison, who is playing in the CFP, is one spot ahead of Arizona in the USA Today coaches poll.

USC received 609 points in the AP Top 25. James Madison received 389 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona debuted in the 2025 AP Top 25 at 22nd on November 30. The CFP first ranked Arizona during the 2025 season at 25th on November 23.

With nine wins and three losses entering their bowl game, Arizona has the opportunity to earn the fifth 10-win season in program history in the bowl game. Head coach Brent Brennan has led an exceptional turnaround from winning four games and losing eight during the 2024 season.