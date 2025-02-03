Arizona moves up in metrics after win at Arizona State

After its 81-72 win at Arizona State on Saturday, Arizona moved up two spots in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and the NCAA Net Ratings while getting closer to the top 10 in KenPom. Arizona is now sixth in the BPI, 11th in the Net Ratings and 12th in Kem Pom.

After a 4-5 start, Arizona is one of the hottest teams in the country with 11 wins in its last 12 games. Arizona has improved to 5-6 versus Net Ratings quadrant one opponents after a 0-5 start. Arizona 23rd nationally in the Net Ratings wins above bubble. The win at Arizona State improved Arizona to 4-2 on the road this season..

The ESPN updated BPI projects Arizona to finish the regular season with 21.2 wins and 9.8 losses in their simulated game models. That would mean Arizona has six wins and three losses in its last nine regular season games. Arizona is tied for first in the Big XII at the halfway point of the conference season with Houston at 9-1.

Arizona and Houston each have three games before the Wildcats host the Cougars on February 15 in a critical Big XII game. Houston still has a 90 percent chance to win the Big XII per the BPI, Iowa State is second at 15,0 percent, Kansas third at 10.4 percent and Arizona fourth at 7.8 percent.

Big 12 NET rankings:



3. Houston

7. Iowa State

8. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

11. Arizona

27. Baylor

34. BYU

46. West Virginia

48. Cincinnati

58. ASU

64. UCF

80. Utah

81. TCU

83. Kansas State

102. Colorado

110. Oklahoma State — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) February 2, 2025

Arizona and Houston are two games ahead of Iowa State and three ahead of Kansas in the Big XII standings. Texas Tech is third in the Big XII at 8-2 and defeated both Arizona and Houston. Iowa State is in fourth place in the Big XII at 7-3 after losing 80-61 at home to Kansas State on Saturday.

Arizona has the 28th toughest schedule nationally and the 10th most difficult remaining schedule. Among the other top Big XII title contenders, Houston has the 28th toughest remaining schedule, Texas Tech 40th, Iowa State 44th and Kansas 47th. Arizona plays each of those teams once in their remaining games.

Kem Pom ranks Arizona as having the 14th most difficult schedule. Arizona is 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona ranked sixth overall, 10th in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency during the 2023-24 season.

When Arizona was struggling early in the season, the metrics were still favorable for the Wildcats. Arizona has backed up the early season metrics with their play since the 4-5 start. BYU hosts Arizona in another quad one game for the Wildcats on Tuesday. Arizona hosts Texas Tech with a chance to avenge its only Big XII loss on Saturday.