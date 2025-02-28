Arizona moves up in women's bracketology before last weekend of regular season

Arizona moved up to second among the first four teams out in the latest bracketology update from Charlie Creme of ESPN on Friday. Connor Gruel of CBS Sports is the only other major site that updated his projected women's brackets on Friday. Autumn Johnson of NCAA.Com and College Sports Madness updated earlier this week.

Creme lists Virginia Tech as his first team out in his bracketology. Arizona is currently 58th in the NCAA Net Ratings and Virginia Tech is 48th. Arizona is 1-7 versus quadrant-one opponents, 2-3 versus quad two, 4-2 against quad-three and 11-0 versus quad four.

Virginia Tech is 1-7 against quad one, 3-2 versus quad two, 3-1 versus quad three and 10-1 against quad four. Arizona is a combined 6-7 on the road and neutral sites. Virginia Tech is 6-6. If the discussion is between Arizona and Virginia Tech, strength and schedule and how well they perform in conference tournaments could be decisive.

Marquette and St. Joseph's are Creme's third and fourth teams out in his bracketology. Marquette is 59th in the NetRatings and has a visibly less difficult schedule in the Big East than Arizona in the Big 12 or Virginia Tech in the ACC. St. Joseph's is 53rd in the Net Ratings but has played 19 of its 27 games versus quad-four opponents as an Atlantic 10 member.

Groel has Arizona as his third team out behind Princeton and Minnesota. Princeton is 7-6 versus quads one through three and 11-0 against quad four with a 7-5 record on the road and 50th in the NetRatings. Minnesota is 35th in the Netratings, but 2-9 versus quads one and two and despite being in the Big 10, 15-0 versus quad four.

Johnson's most recent update was on Monday before Arizona beat Texas Tech on Tuesday. Florida and Princeton are ahead of Arizona who is listed third among the first four teams out by Johnson. Florida is 55th in the Net Ratings, 0-11 versus quad one, 4-3 versus quads two and three and 10-1 versus quad four.

College Sports Madness lists Arizona in the field as the 11th seed playing in the First Four for the second consecutive year, this time versus Minnesota. The winner between Arizona and Minnesota is projected to play sixth-seed Florida State per College Sports Madness. Third seed Ohio State is the projected host of the subregional.

Arizona is in a battle for the last few spots in the NCAA Tournament. There is not much separating the last four to eight teams competing for an NCAA Tournament berth. Arizona needs a win at Arizona State and probably one or two wins in the Big 12 Tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.