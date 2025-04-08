Arizona had a big jump in the final polls of the 2024-25 season.

Arizona moved up six spots to 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 and seven positions to 13th in the USA Today Coaches Poll in the final national rankings of the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats were significantly higher in the metrics than the national polls for most of the 2024-25 season.

Arizona received 639 points in the AP Top 25. Purdue was 14th with 707 points, one spot ahead of Arizona. Wisconsin finished 16th with 542 points. Arizona finished as the fourth-highest-ranked Big XII team behind Houston, who was second, number eight Texas Tech and 13th-ranked BYU.

Arizona tied Arkansas and Kentucky for the third-biggest move in the final 2024-25 AP Top 25. Arkansas moved up to 20th and Kentucky was 26th after both teams reached the regional semifinals. Number 14 Purdue and 18th-ranked Mississippi had the biggest jumps in the final AP Top 25 as they moved up eight spots.

Arizona finished with 353 points in the postseason coaches' poll. Purdue ranked just above Arizona with 384 points. Kentucky received 330 points in the postseason coaches' poll, placing 14th nationally. Purdue had the biggest jump in the postseason coaches poll by moving up 10 spots.

Arizona finished third in the coaches poll among Big XII teams. Houston was second and Texas Tech eighth as they were in the AP Top 25. BYU was 15th in the coaches poll and Iowa State finished 17th in both polls, among other Big XII teams who were ranked to end the regular season.

Duke was third and Wisconsin was 16th in both polls among other 2025-26 Arizona opponents in the final rankings. UCLA, Kansas and Oregon were among others receiving votes in both final polls. Oregon fell from 25th to second (or 27th overall) among others receiving votes in the AP Top 25 after losing to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.