Arizona moves up slightly in NCAA NetRatings after beating Arizona State

After their 66-59 win over Arizona State on Saturday, Arizona moved up one spot in the NCAA Net Ratings on Saturday. Arizona entered Saturday 60th in the Net Ratings and moved up to 59th. Charlie Creme of ESPN listed Arizona as his fifth team out in the most recent Bracketology update on Thursday.

Arizona improved to 15-10 overall and 10-4 at home with the win over Arizona State. With the Sun Devils 8-16 overall and 128th in the Net Ratings, the Wildcats earned a quadrant three win. Arizona has a pair of huge opportunities coming up with Oklahoma State and TCU in their next two games.

Oklahoma State who is 27th in the in the Net Ratings hosts Arizona on Tuesday. Arizona will host TCU who is 10th on the NetRatings on February 16. Both of those games are quad-one opportunities for Arizona. After TCU, Arizona has home games versus BYU and Texas Tech and is at Houston and Arizona State to conclude the regular season.

BYU is 81st in the NetRatings, Texas Tech 87th and Houston is 183rd. The game at Arizona State to finish the regular season will be quad two while BYU, Houston and Texas Tech are quad threes. Beating either Oklahoma State or TCU would significantly help Arizona's NCAA Tournament resume.

If Adia Barnes can lead Arizona to upset wins over Oklahoma State and TCU they would probably push on the positive side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Arizona and Cincinnati are currently tied for ninth in the Big XII with 6-6 records. The fifth through eighth seeds in the Big XII Tournament receive first-round byes.

The Big XII Women's Basketball Tournament is March 5-8 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Arizona should have more opportunities to improve its NCAA Tournament resume and continue to improve its net rating. The next weeks for Arizona is like a defacto NCAA Tournament.