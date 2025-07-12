Arizona named an early favorite for 4-star 2027 QB Ryan Rakowski

Rivals national recruiting reporter Adam Gorney named Arizona and Stanford as the early favorites for 2027 four-star quarterback Ryan Rakowski. Other schools Rivals reports as interested in Rakowski are Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Central Michigan, Mississippi, South Florida, SMU and UNLV.

Rivals gives Rakowski a 5.8 rating and ranks him as the 244th prospect, the 27th player in California out of Palos Verdes Estates and the 22nd QB in the 2027 class. Rakowski has taken unofficial visits to Ohio State on June 9, Mississippi on September 28, 2024 and SMU on June 23, 2023, per Rivals.

In two seasons, playing in 27 games, Rakowski has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 4,675 yards, 47 touchdowns and nine interceptions and run for 935 yards and another two scores. Building the QB room is critical for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Adding Rakowski to the 2027 class to the commitment from 2026 four-star QB Oscar Rios would provide Arizona with a pair of elite prospects at the most important position in a football program as the heir apparents to Noah Fifita. Fifita's last season of eligibility is in 2026.

Arizona does not have any players committed in the 2027 class. Rakowski was the most accurate QB from any class at the Elite 11 Bay Area Regional in May with a score of 23 out of 27. At 5'11 and 160 pounds, Rakowski will have to continue adding mass and muscle before getting into a college strength and conditioning program.

Rakowski told 247Sports in May that Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi are the schools that have shown the most interest in him. Greg Biggins, the National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, additionally praised Rakowkis by calling him one of the best pure throwers in California regardless of class.