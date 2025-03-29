Arizona named potential transfer destination for UNC star Elliott Cadeau

Arizona could be going to Chapel Hill again to add a key transfer to its roster. Brad Crawford of 247Sports named Arizona as one of "Elliot Cadeau's possible college basketball transfer portal destinations after leaving UNC." Cadeau missed Caleb Love by one season at North Carolina and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cadeau started 68 out of his 74 games at North Carolina in two seasons, averaging 8.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor, 28.1 percent on three-point attempts and 66.0 percent on free throws with a 47.0 eFG percentage.

Cadeau would provide Arizona with a pass-first point guard, but would need him to continue to improve his shooting. The shooting numbers for Cadeau improved significantly during his sophomore season. Cadeau shot 44.5 percent from the floor, 33.7 percent on threes, 67.0 percent on free throws and had a 49.6 eFG percentage.

Who returns for Arizona could determine the level of interest by Tommy Lloyd and his staff in Cadeau. If Jaden Bradley. K.J. Lewis and Anthony Dell'Orso return that would give Arizona only the latter as a above average three-point shooter in the backcourt next season.

"The last time Arizona pulled a transfer guard from UNC out of the portal, it worked out quite well. Former Tar Heels star Caleb Love played three years in Chapel Hill before spending the last two seasons out West. He's coming off a 29-point barrage in Arizona's second-round NCAA Tournament win over Oregon and averages 16.8 points per game. Love and Cadeau are two completely different players, but would be a fit for Tommy Lloyd and staff if the Wildcats are in the market for a versatile point guard." Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Cadeau having a do-not-contact designation in the transfer portal likely means he knows which program he will transfer to or at least has a short list of the schools he is considering. Cadeau was the 11th prospect and second point guard in the 2023 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Replacing the scoring lost by Love and his ability to take over games is the biggest need for Arizona entering the 2025-26 season. It is questionable if Arizona needs a point guard. Bradley will likely return. There have been some reports. Lewis could transfer or enter the NBA Draft.

Arizona signed four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star guard Bryce James and received a commitment from five-star forward Koa Peat in the 2025 class. Peat can make a major impact, but he is not a similar player to Love. Cadeau could be a good fit with the returning players Arizona has in the frontcourt.

Forwards Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar project to return from the 2024-25 rotation and Arizona should get center Motiejus Krivas, who missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd projected Krivas as the best player on the team before his injury. Carter Bryant will likely enter the NBA Draft.

Lloyd and his staff have to watch video of Cadeau to determine if he is a good fit. With the returning frontcourt Arizona projects to have in 2025-26 another ball handler could fit for Arizona. Arizona would have to find a scorer through the transfer portal to maximize its 2025-26 potential.